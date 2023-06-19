Wake Up Call: Will the Nifty 50 scale its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport?

SUMMARY Is Nifty all set to reach its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport? We find out. These are the top five things you need to know as we begin trade this week:

1 / 5

Global markets witnessed minor cuts on Friday. Dow Jones closed 108 points down, while S&P 500 broke its six-day winning streak. However, the latter was up 2.6 percent on the week, its best performance since March.

2 / 5

Markets rose for fourth consecutive week. Sensex, Nifty & Midcap index ended at record closing highs last week. The midcap index posted a record a close for the fourth-straight session. Nifty is now just 61 points away from all time high of 18887

3 / 5

Both foreign and domestic investors bought in the cash markets on Friday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 794 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 681 crore in cash on Friday. FIIs have now bought a total of Rs 7,270 crore in cash for four consecutive days

4 / 5

India's direct tax collection rose 11.2 percent to Rs 3.79 lakh crore in FY24, so far, the finance ministry on Sunday said. The gross collection (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 24 stood at Rs 4,19,338 crore as compared to Rs 3,71,982 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, registering a growth of 12.73 percent over collections of FY23.

5 / 5

The primary market is set to remain busy next week, with four initial public issues opening for subscription. Aatmaj Healthcare, HMA Agro Industries, Veefin Solutions and Essen Speciality Films are opening for IPOs this week. Aatmaj Healthcare, which runs multi-specialty hospitals, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 19, aiming to raise up to Rs 38.40 crore through the issue. HMA Agro Industries will launch its IPO on June 20, aiming to raise Rs 480 crore from the primary market. Veefin Solutions, digital lending and supply chain finance technology product solutions company, will launch its IPO on June 22, aiming to raise up to Rs 46.73 crore through the issue. Essen Specialty Films, a specialised plastic products manufacturer, will open its IPO on June 23, aiming to raise Rs 66 crore.