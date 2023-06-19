Wake Up Call: Will the Nifty 50 scale its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport?

SUMMARY Is Nifty all set to reach its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport? We find out. These are the top five things you need to know as we begin trade this week:

Global markets witnessed minor cuts on Friday. Dow Jones closed 108 points down, while S&P 500 broke its six-day winning streak. However, the latter was up 2.6 percent on the week, its best performance since March.

Markets rose for fourth consecutive week. Sensex, Nifty & Midcap index ended at record closing highs last week. The midcap index posted a record a close for the fourth-straight session. Nifty is now just 61 points away from all time high of 18887