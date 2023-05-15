Wake Up Call: Using every dip to buy remains the template as Nifty 50 aims for record high

SUMMARY Nifty closed above the crucial resistance zone of 18,300 last week. It is now 3 percent away from its all-time high of 18,887. Could this be the week when the market hits all-time highs? Some consolidation is likely today as global cues are quiet, buy on dips could continue, especially in stocks where earnings are strong. These are the five things to know before markets open today:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought 1,014 crore in cash market on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 922 crore in the cash market.

Dow Jones ended flat on Friday, while Nasdaq witnessed a 43-point fall. S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted two straight weekly losses last week.

Tata Motors reported strong earnings on Friday. Its net auto debt reduced by 13,800 crore from the December quarter to Rs 43,700 crore. Its India business net debt is lowest in 15 years. The EBITDA margin of its commercial vehicle business is at an 17-quarter high of 10.2 percent.





DLF is in focus as the company reported record high bookings in the fourth quarter of FY23. Bookings are at a record high of Rs 8,458 crore, while collections are also at a record high of Rs 1 929 crore. Cash generation is at a record high of Rs 1,369 crore as well.

Bookings are higher and led by the new luxury project launches.

Bharti Airtel and Bank of Baroda will be reporting their quarterly earnings on May 16, while ITC, Bata and Indigo's reports will be out on May 18. Zomato will be reporting its Q4 earnings on May 19.