Wake Up Call: Using every dip to buy remains the template as Nifty 50 aims for record high

SUMMARY
Nifty closed above the crucial resistance zone of 18,300 last week. It is now 3 percent away from its all-time high of 18,887. Could this be the week when the market hits all-time highs? Some consolidation is likely today as global cues are quiet, buy on dips could continue, especially in stocks where earnings are strong. These are the five things to know before markets open today:
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought 1,014 crore in cash market on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 922 crore in the cash market.
Dow Jones ended flat on Friday, while Nasdaq witnessed a 43-point fall. S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted two straight weekly losses last week.