CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Will the market momentum take the Nifty 50 towards mount 20K?

Wake Up Call: Will the market momentum take the Nifty 50 towards mount 20K?

Wake Up Call: Will the market momentum take the Nifty 50 towards mount 20K?
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 18, 2023 7:14:57 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

We wake up to positive global cues this morning, Nifty 50 is 289 points away from the 20,000 milestone, the big earnings this week include IndusInd Bank, HUL, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and more. Here are five things to watch as we begin the day of trade:

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, us earnings, india earnings, hul, infosys, reliance industries, icici bank, indusind bank, tesla, netflix, morgan stanley, nifty 50 20,000 milestone, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5

The market momentum is intact as we hit record highs for the second day. Nifty is now 289 points away from the 20,000 milestone. Nifty IT hit its 52-week high on Monday and was up for the third day

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, us earnings, india earnings, hul, infosys, reliance industries, icici bank, indusind bank, tesla, netflix, morgan stanley, nifty 50 20,000 milestone, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5

Flows have thin out as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 73 crore in cash while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 64 crore in cash markets on Monday. 

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, us earnings, india earnings, hul, infosys, reliance industries, icici bank, indusind bank, tesla, netflix, morgan stanley, nifty 50 20,000 milestone, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5

We wake up to positive global cues this morning, Dow Jones rose for the sixth-straight day and witnessed the highest close of the year.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, us earnings, india earnings, hul, infosys, reliance industries, icici bank, indusind bank, tesla, netflix, morgan stanley, nifty 50 20,000 milestone, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count4 / 5

It's an Imp week of results in the US with Netflix, Tesla, Morgan Stanley set to report their numbers. All eyes are on June retail sales in the US to get a sense of consumer health.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, us earnings, india earnings, hul, infosys, reliance industries, icici bank, indusind bank, tesla, netflix, morgan stanley, nifty 50 20,000 milestone, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count5 / 5

In the Indian markets , we have some important results to watch today such as IndusInd Bank, Polycab, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Tech. The big earnings this week include HUL, Infosys on Thursday, July 20, Reliance Industries on Friday, July 21 and ICICI Bank on Saturday, July 22.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X