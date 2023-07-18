Wake Up Call: Will the market momentum take the Nifty 50 towards mount 20K?

SUMMARY We wake up to positive global cues this morning, Nifty 50 is 289 points away from the 20,000 milestone, the big earnings this week include IndusInd Bank, HUL, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and more. Here are five things to watch as we begin the day of trade:

The market momentum is intact as we hit record highs for the second day. Nifty is now 289 points away from the 20,000 milestone. Nifty IT hit its 52-week high on Monday and was up for the third day

Flows have thin out as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 73 crore in cash while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 64 crore in cash markets on Monday.

We wake up to positive global cues this morning, Dow Jones rose for the sixth-straight day and witnessed the highest close of the year.

It's an Imp week of results in the US with Netflix, Tesla, Morgan Stanley set to report their numbers. All eyes are on June retail sales in the US to get a sense of consumer health.

