Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 makes another attempt towards a record high amid weak global cues, PM Modi's US visit

SUMMARY Foreign investors sell for second day in cash market, Nifty 50 closes with minor gains, all eyes on US Fed chair Jerome Powell in Congressional testimony, and more. These are the five things to watch before the markets opens today:

Shares of FedEx fell around 3 percent in extended trading after it posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the quarter.

All eyes are on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday. Any indication of further rate hikes could impact the market.

Nifty closed with minor gains of 61 points on Tuesday. Life-time highs continued to evade the market. Nifty is now less than 80 points away from its all-time highs.

Foreign investors sold Rs 1,942 crore in cash market while domestic investors bought Rs 1,972 crore in cash overnight. Tuesday was the second day of large FII selling in cash, In two days, FIIs have sold Rs 3000 crore in cash markets.

In other news, PM Modi arrived in New York for the first leg of his three-day state visit. On his first day, the Prime Minister held meetings with CEOs of American companies, including Elon Musk and others for the first few hours.