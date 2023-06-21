CNBC TV18
Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 makes another attempt towards a record high amid weak global cues, PM Modi's US visit

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 21, 2023 7:09:17 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Foreign investors sell for second day in cash market, Nifty 50 closes with minor gains, all eyes on US Fed chair Jerome Powell in Congressional testimony, and more. These are the five things to watch before the markets opens today:

Shares of FedEx fell around 3 percent in extended trading after it posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the quarter. 

All eyes are on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday. Any indication of further rate hikes could impact the market.

X