CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to bounce from lower levels after shedding nearly 400 points in two sessions

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to bounce from lower levels after shedding nearly 400 points in two sessions

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to bounce from lower levels after shedding nearly 400 points in two sessions
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 4, 2023 7:18:10 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nifty has fallen for two consecutive sessions because of global risk aversion. SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, BHEL will be reporting their earnings today. These are five things to watch before the market opens today:

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, sbi, M&amp;M, britannia, BHEL, earnings data, jobs data, US jobs data, US jobs, jobs, apple, amazon, airbnb, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5

What happened overnight? US selling pressure arrested, market closes with mild losses

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, sbi, M&amp;M, britannia, BHEL, earnings data, jobs data, US jobs data, US jobs, jobs, apple, amazon, airbnb, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5

US earnings score card: Apple beat expectations in both earnings and sales. However, the Apple stock fell 2 percent after the CFO said the tech firm's revenue is likely to decline in the September quarter. On another note, Amazon reported strong earnings. Its stock was up 9 percent after better-than-expected profit and positive guidance. Meanwhile, Airbnb said its nights and experiences booking grew at a slower rate than expected.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, sbi, M&amp;M, britannia, BHEL, earnings data, jobs data, US jobs data, US jobs, jobs, apple, amazon, airbnb, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5

All eyes on US jobs data today for further insights on strength of the labour market and economy. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect non-farm payrolls to grow by 200,000 in July

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, sbi, M&amp;M, britannia, BHEL, earnings data, jobs data, US jobs data, US jobs, jobs, apple, amazon, airbnb, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count4 / 5

Big question — Will market bounce back after a two-day fall? Another big question is should you buy the dips? Selling by Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reduced. FIIs sold Rs 317 crore on Thursday, domestic institutional investors bought Rs 1,729 crore.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, sbi, M&amp;M, britannia, BHEL, earnings data, jobs data, US jobs data, US jobs, jobs, apple, amazon, airbnb, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count5 / 5

SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, BHEL will be reporting their earnings today. Eicher Motors reported strong earnings — top down beat, margin were above estimates. Bharti Airtel reported a beat in earnings with India average revenue per user hitting Rs 200. 

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X