Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high, IT may lend support, banks in focus

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high, IT may lend support, banks in focus

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high, IT may lend support, banks in focus
By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 11, 2023 6:36:17 AM IST (Published)

US Inflation cools more than expected, foreign investors buy in cash for the second straight day, Nifty faces resistance at19,800, but the uptrend is intact, and more. These are the five things to watch as the market opens today:

US Inflation cooled more than expected. US' July CPI indicated prices rising by 3.2 percent year-on-year, which was lower than the 3.3 percent forecast by economists. US markets ended Thursday's trading session in the green, US futures were higher.

Foreign investors bought in cash for the second-straight day. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,000 crore in two trading sessions. Nifty is facing resistance at 19,800, but the uptrend is intact.

Banks continue to be drag, post the RBI policy. The RBI announced that all scheduled banks will need to maintain an incremental CRR of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand between May 18 and July 28. Nifty Bank is now down 3.5 percent from July highs.

In result reactions, decent earnings came in from Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Tyres, Torrent Power, Mtar Tech.

in results to watch out for toda , ONGC, Muthoot Finance, Apollo Hospitals, ABB, City Union Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Aeronatics will be reporting their numbers.

X