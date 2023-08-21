Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks for direction ahead of Jio Financial listing, Jackson Hole

1 / 5

US markets closed largely flat on Friday. S&P 500 witnessed its third-straight week of losses, Nasdaq was down 2.6 percent, Last week the US markets witnessed its third straight week of losses.

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the central bank’s annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Last week, the Nifty consolidated with a downward bias. The Nifty is now down 3.3 percent from its July 20 highs, while the Bank Nifty is down 5 percent from its July highs.

Jio Financial Services to list today. Shares of Jio Financial Services, which was demerged from Reliance Industries last month, will get listed on the stock exchanges today.

During a price-discovery session on July 20, shares of JFS were valued at Rs 261.85 apiece, implying a valuation of Rs 1.66 trillion ($20 billion).

