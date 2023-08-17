CNBC TV18
Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to defend 19,400 on options expiry day amid weak global cues

1 Min Read
By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 17, 2023 6:54:09 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

US markets end in the red, Nifty ends above 50 DMA, foreign and domestic investors buy in cash market, and more. Here are five market cues as we kick-start the day.

US markets ended in the red overnight. Dow Jones was down 180 points, S&P 500 was down 0.8 percent. Brent crude fell to $83/bbl as China fears countered US supply.

Nifty ended above its 50 day moving average on Wednesday, as it held on to 19400 after a smart pullback in late trade.

The market continues to be range bound between 19400-19800.

There was buying witnessed by foreign and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 722 crore in cash, while the DIIs bought Rs 2,406 crore in cash on Wednesday.

The earnings season has ended on a strong footing. Brokerage firm MOSL has raised its FY24 Nifty EPS by 2.5 percent to Rs 988, post strong first quarter earnings.MOSL says notable earnings upgrades in Tata Motors, JSW Steel, SBI , Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.

