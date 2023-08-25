Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 looks to cap the downside amid weak global cues, Powell speech

1 / 5

We begin the day with a sharp slide in global markets. Dow Jones is down 373 points, or 1.08 percent and the S&P 500 ended 1.35 percent lower.

All eyes are on US Fed chairman Jerome Powells speech at Jackson Hole today

Nifty pre-empts the global sell off, closes with 58 point cut, ends below 19,400. It continues to be in a tight range of 19200-19500.

Flows continue to be strong. Both, foreign and domestic investors bought in cash markets on Thursday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,524 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 5,796 crore in cash yesterday.

