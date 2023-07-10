Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 will look to hold on to 19,000 as earnings season begins in India and the US

SUMMARY Good morning! I'm back to work after a two-week break and so much has changed! in the last two weeks, the market hit new highs, Meta launched its Threads app, Bajaj Auto launched Triumph 400 that received 10,000 bookings and so much more. So let's take stock of all the things you need to watch as we begin the week today. Hope you have a good trading week!

1 / 5

Weak global cues could keep a lid on market gains? Dow jones was down 187 points on Friday, after the US non-farm payrolls rose by 209,000 and the unemployment rate came in at 3.6 percent. Stronger-than-expected wage numbers heightened fears that the US Fed may hike rates. Remember the next US Fed meet is on July 26, and now there are fears of another rate hike.

2 / 5

The market has been largely very strong except for the move on Friday. Nifty closed in the red on Friday after eight days of gains. The market is seeing consolidation after a sharp surge. Flows continue to be very strong as foreign investors see over Rs 9,000 crore of buying in first week of july.

3 / 5

The first quarter results season begins this week. TCS and HCL Tech will report their first quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 12; Wipro will report its earnings on Thursday, July 13, and Infosys will be reporting its first quarter results next week on July 20. The first quarter is expected to be muted for the tech sector as macro uncertainty persists.

4 / 5

in the US too, results season kicks off this week with BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi to report earnings this week.

5 / 5

Talking about the US markets, all eyes will be on inflation data this week. The US CPI comes out on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday. This data will help investors get some clues as to whether the US Fed will hike rates or not.