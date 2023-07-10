CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 will look to hold on to 19,000 as earnings season begins in India and the US

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 will look to hold on to 19,000 as earnings season begins in India and the US

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 will look to hold on to 19,000 as earnings season begins in India and the US
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 10, 2023 6:51:48 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Good morning! I'm back to work after a two-week break and so much has changed! in the last two weeks, the market hit new highs, Meta launched its Threads app, Bajaj Auto launched Triumph 400 that received 10,000 bookings and so much more. So let's take stock of all the things you need to watch as we begin the week today. Hope you have a good trading week!

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors,earnings, earnings this week, Q1 earnings, tech sector, infosys, hcl tech, tcs, inflation data, us inflation data, us rate hike, us fed, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Weak global cues could keep a lid on market gains? Dow jones was down 187 points on Friday, after the US non-farm payrolls rose by 209,000 and the unemployment rate came in at 3.6 percent. Stronger-than-expected wage numbers heightened fears that the US Fed may hike rates. Remember the next US Fed meet is on July 26, and now there are fears of another rate hike.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors,earnings, earnings this week, Q1 earnings, tech sector, infosys, hcl tech, tcs, inflation data, us inflation data, us rate hike, us fed, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

The market has been largely very strong except for the move on Friday. Nifty closed in the red on Friday after eight days of gains. The  market is seeing consolidation after a sharp surge. Flows continue to be very strong as foreign investors see over Rs 9,000 crore of buying in first week of july.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors,earnings, earnings this week, Q1 earnings, tech sector, infosys, hcl tech, tcs, inflation data, us inflation data, us rate hike, us fed, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X