Wake Up Call: 18,662 remains the key hurdle for Nifty 50, three-day MPC meet begins today

SUMMARY Nifty continues to faces resistance at last week's intraday high of 18662, foreign investors begin selling in Indian markets, RBI's MPC meeting to begin today and more. These are the five things to track before market opens today:

Nifty continues to faces resistance at last week's intraday high of 18662. Midcap index gained for the 11th-straight session to post record close.

Foreign investors have begun to sell in Indian markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold in cash for the last three days. On Monday, FIIs sold Rs 700 crore in cash market while domestic institutions bought Rs 1,195 crore.

Wall Street witnessed a weak close with Dow Jones down 200 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw a modest reversal after last week's broad gains.

Apple debuted its highly-anticipated virtual reality headset as well as new software at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday. Shares were up slightly after hours.

Apple shares touched all-time highs in the previous session only to end lower on Monday.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will begin a three-day meeting, to discuss the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the ongoing fiscal today. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the panel;s decision on June 8.