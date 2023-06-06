CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: 18,662 remains the key hurdle for Nifty 50, three day MPC meet begins today

Wake Up Call: 18,662 remains the key hurdle for Nifty 50, three-day MPC meet begins today

Wake Up Call: 18,662 remains the key hurdle for Nifty 50, three-day MPC meet begins today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 6, 2023 6:45:59 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nifty continues to faces resistance at last week's intraday high of 18662, foreign investors begin selling in Indian markets, RBI's MPC meeting to begin today and more. These are the five things to track before market opens today:

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, apple, apple wwdc event, apple stock, apple shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Nifty continues to faces resistance at last week's intraday high of 18662.  Midcap index gained for the 11th-straight session to post record close. 

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, apple, apple wwdc event, apple stock, apple shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Foreign investors have begun to sell in Indian markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold in cash for the last three days. On Monday, FIIs sold Rs 700 crore in cash market while domestic institutions bought Rs 1,195 crore.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, apple, apple wwdc event, apple stock, apple shares, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X