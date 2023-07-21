CNBC TV18
    Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 is 21 points away from 20,000 but HUL, Infosys may pose as roadblocks
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 21, 2023 8:49:44 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Market is all set to see a lower opening on the back of weakness from Infosys and HUL. The big question is will Infosys' weak guidance derail the market momentum? Given how strong this market has been, there is a possibility dips getting bought. These are the five things to watch out for today:

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 5

    Infosys scales down FY24 guidance | Infosys announces sharp cut to FY24 growth outlook to one percent - 3.5 percent. Infosys sees softening of discretionary spends, deal start dates getting delayed. It will be important to see if these are Infosys specific issues or extended to sector wide slowdown. Macquarie downgrades Infosys to underperform, with a target price of Rs 1,130 per share. 

    Hindustan Unilever
    Image count2 / 5

    Hindustan Unilever disappointed in earnings | Revenue, EBITDA and PAT came below estimates. Volume growth at three percent vs the CNBC-TV18 poll of 5-6 percent management sees competitive intensity increase going forward.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 5

    In Indian markets, buying flow continues to be strong from foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 3,370 crore in cash on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 193 crore. Nifty is up 18 percent since March. Will Infosys weak earnings derail the uptrend?

    Reliance shares
    Image count4 / 5

    Reliance to be in focus today, earnings expected post 7 pm today. The earnings are expected to be a mixed bag, refining business under pressure while consumer businesses steady. A dip in the refining segment is expected. Singapore GRM at $4/bbl, down 51 percent sequentially due to decline in cracks.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count5 / 5

    ICICI Bank to be in focus tomorrow, to report earnings on Saturday. ICICI Bank is going in strong into its earnings. The stock has rallied 13 percent since March lows.

