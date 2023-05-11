Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 needs to surpass key levels before attempting a move towards record highs

SUMMARY Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Dr Lal PathLabs and GSPL will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Global inflation data in focus | US April CPI inflation was up 4.9 percent year-on-year compared to the estimated 5 percent. US stocks also closed mixed with tech stocks rallying overnight. Asia too was trading mixed, China saw inflation soften at 0.1 percent compared to a Reuters poll of 0.4 percent.

Karnataka assembly election 2023 | Karnataka election's exit polls indicated a photo finish, a close race between Congress and BJP.

FIIs continue to buy | Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to buy into the Indian markets as they bought Rs 1833.13 crore in equities on Wednesday.

Earnings report | The quarterly earnings of L&T and Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported misses. On another note, L&T's AM Naik would be stepping down as non-executive chairman and would be the chairman emeritus. Regarding, Dr Reddy's, the Street is worried about the base business performance. Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Dr Lal and GSPL would be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Weakly options expiry | Markets look at moving towards an all-time high, with Nifty closing at 18315.10 on Wednesday. Nifty's all-time high is 18887.