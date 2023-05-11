Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 needs to surpass key levels before attempting a move towards record highs

SUMMARY Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Dr Lal PathLabs and GSPL will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

Global inflation data in focus | US April CPI inflation was up 4.9 percent year-on-year compared to the estimated 5 percent. US stocks also closed mixed with tech stocks rallying overnight. Asia too was trading mixed, China saw inflation soften at 0.1 percent compared to a Reuters poll of 0.4 percent.

Karnataka assembly election 2023 | Karnataka election's exit polls indicated a photo finish, a close race between Congress and BJP.