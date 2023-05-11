English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 needs to surpass key levels before attempting a move towards record highs

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 needs to surpass key levels before attempting a move towards record highs

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 needs to surpass key levels before attempting a move towards record highs
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  May 11, 2023 8:12:50 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Dr Lal PathLabs and GSPL will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Global inflation data in focus |  US April CPI inflation was up 4.9 percent year-on-year compared to the estimated 5 percent. US stocks also closed mixed with tech stocks rallying overnight. Asia too was trading mixed, China saw inflation soften at 0.1 percent compared to a Reuters poll of 0.4 percent.

karnataka election 2023, karnataka election 2023 Date, karnataka election voting time, karnataka election counting date, karnataka election timings, voting time karnataka, karnataka election timing, election commission of india, karnataka election voter list, voter list karnataka,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Karnataka assembly election 2023 | Karnataka election's exit polls indicated a photo finish, a close race between Congress and BJP.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X