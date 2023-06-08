Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 index looks to scale the remaining 150 points for an all-time high ahead of RBI decision, options expiry

SUMMARY The bulls are back and in charge of Dalal Street! What a day it was yesterday as the Nifty closed at a six-month high, ended at the high point of trade and crossed the 18700 mark , ending above the recent high of 18662. The overall market structure remains bullish. These are the 5 things you need watch before the market opens today:

1 / 5

Markets gained for the fourth-straight session on Wednesday. Sensex and Nifty are at now their six-month closing highs. Midcaps continue to outperform the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap was at record high. In market opinion, Motilal Oswal says the corporate profit to GDP ratio rebounded to a 10-year high of 4.3 percent in 2022. It expects the ratio to sustain, led by earnings growth in BFSI, oil and gas, metals and automobiles. "For Nifty50, we are modelling 20 percent year-on-year profit growth for FY24E," it says.

2 / 5

Both foreign and domestic investors bought in the cash markets on Wednesday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,382 crore in cash market while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 392 crore in cash market.

3 / 5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy today. It is likely to hold the repo rate at 6.5 percent.

4 / 5

The US markets saw its rally pause with a mixed close on Wednesday. The Nasdaq ended 171 points in the red while Dow Jones closed with marginal gains. All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting on June 13 and 14. Economic signs suggest that inflation is inching down, even as it remains above the central bank’s 2 percent target.

5 / 5

In stock action, Tata Motors is in in focus as the company held an analyst meet on Wednesday after announcing its $1.6 billion investment in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles. The company said Agartas Energy Storage Solution is developing capabilities to deliver batteries to a range of vehicles. Tata Motors aspires to be at the forefront of the global battery manufacturing industry and supply chain optimisation is the goal.