Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 faces another challenge towards an all-time high, this time from Jerome Powell

SUMMARY US markets fall for three-straight days, US Fed chair addresses rate hikes, and more. These are the top five things you need to know before markets open today:

US markets fell for 3-straight days | Tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.7 percent, the worst daily performace since June 7. S&P 500 and Dow Jones were also lower after a rally last week. Dow futures are flat in trade

US Federal Reserve chair addresses rate hikes | US Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated more rate hikes on the anvil vs expectation of a end to tightening cycle.

Asian markets largely shut on account of a holiday | Taiwan, Hang Seng & Chinese markets are shut for a holiday. Nikkei and Kospi extended gains from Wednesday. Policy decision by the Bank of England (BOE) is expected today. SGX Nifty is down 30 points.

Record close and sector focus | Sensex, Nifty and the midcap index achieved record closing highs. Buying was witnessed in the financial services sector, particularly non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Nifty support, resistance, and small caps | Monitor the immediate support level of 18,800 and the resistance level of 19,000 for Nifty. Keep track of the Nifty Midcap 100 and Small Cap 100, which have gained for the eighth-consecutive session, indicating a positive trend