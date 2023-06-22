Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 faces another challenge towards an all-time high, this time from Jerome Powell

SUMMARY US markets fall for three-straight days, US Fed chair addresses rate hikes, and more. These are the top five things you need to know before markets open today:

US markets fell for 3-straight days | Tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.7 percent, the worst daily performace since June 7. S&P 500 and Dow Jones were also lower after a rally last week. Dow futures are flat in trade

US Federal Reserve chair addresses rate hikes | US Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated more rate hikes on the anvil vs expectation of a end to tightening cycle.