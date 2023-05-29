Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 on the cusp of a decisive breakout that may take it to an all-time high

SUMMARY Nifty is on the cusp of a decisive break out of the trading range this week. All indications are of a positive start in trade today. These are the five things to watch as we begin trade today:

The bulls are back as the nifty ended almost at 18500 last week. Nifty has gained 2 percent in the last one month. The big question is will the Nifty take out the resistance zone of 18500 this week? It is now less than 400 points away from all time high of 18887.

Both foreign and domestic investors bought in cash on Friday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 350 crore in cash markets, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1840 crore in cash market.

Global markets were strong. Dow Jones was up 328 points on Friday. Global markets remained upbeat as the US reached a tentative debt ceiling deal. US president Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy are confident of debt ceiling deal's approval in Congress. Nikkei was up 450 points this morning. Meanwhile, Nasdaq witnessed its 5th straight week of gains.

In result reactions, ONGC reported weakness in earnings, with revenues down 6 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the company reported a loss of Rs 248 crore on the bottomline. Aurobindo Pharma reported a revenue growth of 11 percent, while profits fell 8 percent to Rs 506.3 crore. In other stocks in focus, ICICI Lombard should be on your radar as ICICI Bank has decided to increase stake in the former to over 50 percent before September.