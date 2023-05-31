Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 consolidates ahead of MSCI rejig, GDP data release

SUMMARY The Indian markets have consolidated their gains and the Nifty 50 is holding on to 18600. Here are a few things you need to track as we begin the day:

The US Debt ceiling bill has cleared a key hurdle in the House, teeing up the final vote. The bill to raise the debt ceiling passed its first major test in the 13-member House Rules Committee. Remember, Congress faces a Monday deadline to address the debt ceiling or the US government will default.

US markets ended mixed overnight. Dow Jones finished lower as traders awaited progress on the debt ceiling in Washington. Asia will also see a slew of economic data out on Wednesday, including China’s May manufacturing activity figures.

Nifty consolidated its gains, ended above 18600 on Tuesday. It is now up 10 percent from March lows of 16,828. Flows were mixed as FII buying was strong at Rs 2085 crore. However, DIIs sold in cash to the tune of Rs 438 crore.

The MSCI Global Standard Index's latest rejig will come into effect from today, May 31,

where three stocks will be excluded from it. Of these, two belonged to the Adani Group — Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas. The other to exit would be Indus Towers. On the other hand, three stocks —Max Healthcare Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics and Sona BLW Precision — will be included.

Watch out for the India March quarter GDP data that comes out at 5.30pm today. The National Statistical Organisation will release the GDP data for Q4 and the full fiscal year 2022-23 today, May 31. The fourth quarter is expected to surprise positively with economic growth predicted in a range of 4.1-5.7 percent, with the median at 5.1 percent, better than the last quarter's 4.4 percent.