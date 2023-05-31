English
    Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 consolidates ahead of MSCI rejig, GDP data release

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 31, 2023 7:07:16 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    The Indian markets have consolidated their gains and the Nifty 50 is holding on to 18600. Here are a few things you need to track as we begin the day:

    The US Debt ceiling bill has cleared a key hurdle in the House, teeing up the final vote.  The bill to raise the debt ceiling passed its first major test in the 13-member House Rules Committee. Remember, Congress faces a Monday deadline to address the debt ceiling or the US government will default.

    US markets ended mixed overnight. Dow Jones finished lower as traders awaited progress on the debt ceiling in Washington. Asia will also see a slew of economic data out on Wednesday, including China’s May manufacturing activity figures.

