Wake Up Call: Buy on Dips template will be put to test with Fed hike out of the way

SUMMARY Nifty 50 constituents like HDFC, Hero Moto and Adani Enterprises will be reporting results today. Among the broader market names, TVS Motor, Tata Power, United Breweries, and Dabur will be reporting numbers.

The market will look to test the buy-on-dips template with the Nifty 50 snapping a six-day winning streak on Wednesday. Analysts believe that the trend will remain positive as long as the index remains above 18,000.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended lower for the third day in a row. The US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, its 10th hike in the current cycle. However, what disappointed the street was Powell's comments that there may be no rate cuts as inflation may not come down soon. Powell also said that the Fed will take a data-depended approach to determine extent of further rate hikes. Banking contagion fears returned as well with shares of PacWest falling 52 percent in extended trading after reports of the bank considering strategic options.