homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry

SUMMARY

The Nifty 50 closed above the 19,400 mark yesterday. Amid strong global cues, it remains to be seen if the uptrend will continue. Here are the five things to watch as we begin the day:

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 24, 2023 8:32:29 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
1 / 5
0

Global cues are strong ahead of Thursday's session. Nasdaq gained for the third day in a row, up 215 points overnight, while S&P 500 rose one percent. Dow ended 184 points higher in the session on Wednesday. 

2 / 5

Chip manufacturer Nvidia reported strong earnings yesterday. The stock gained seven percent in after hours trading. The company expects third quarter sales to nearly triple led by an insatiable AI demand.

3 / 5

Indian market extends its pullback. The Nifty is now up 177 points from its August 18 lows of 19,267. The Nifty 50 index is now at upper end of trading range of 19,200-19,500. 

4 / 5

Both foreign and domestic investors buy in cash yesterday. FIIs bought Rs 614 crore in cash, DIIs buy Rs 125 crore in cash overnight.

5 / 5

Coforge will be in focus in the session on Thursday as Barings PE is likely to sell its entire stake in the company via block deals. Barings is looking to sell 26.63 percent stake, floor price Rs 4,550. 

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!