CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry

SUMMARY

The Nifty 50 closed above the 19,400 mark yesterday. Amid strong global cues, it remains to be seen if the uptrend will continue. Here are the five things to watch as we begin the day:

Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 24, 2023 8:32:29 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

Global cues are strong ahead of Thursday's session. Nasdaq gained for the third day in a row, up 215 points overnight, while S&P 500 rose one percent. Dow ended 184 points higher in the session on Wednesday. 

nvidia
Image count2 / 5

Chip manufacturer Nvidia reported strong earnings yesterday. The stock gained seven percent in after hours trading. The company expects third quarter sales to nearly triple led by an insatiable AI demand.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

Indian market extends its pullback. The Nifty is now up 177 points from its August 18 lows of 19,267. The Nifty 50 index is now at upper end of trading range of 19,200-19,500. 

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

Both foreign and domestic investors buy in cash yesterday. FIIs bought Rs 614 crore in cash, DIIs buy Rs 125 crore in cash overnight.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Coforge will be in focus in the session on Thursday as Barings PE is likely to sell its entire stake in the company via block deals. Barings is looking to sell 26.63 percent stake, floor price Rs 4,550. 

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X