Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 attempts a move towards 19,500 amidst strong global cues, expiry

Global cues are strong ahead of Thursday's session. Nasdaq gained for the third day in a row, up 215 points overnight, while S&P 500 rose one percent. Dow ended 184 points higher in the session on Wednesday.

Chip manufacturer Nvidia reported strong earnings yesterday. The stock gained seven percent in after hours trading. The company expects third quarter sales to nearly triple led by an insatiable AI demand.

Indian market extends its pullback. The Nifty is now up 177 points from its August 18 lows of 19,267. The Nifty 50 index is now at upper end of trading range of 19,200-19,500.

Both foreign and domestic investors buy in cash yesterday. FIIs bought Rs 614 crore in cash, DIIs buy Rs 125 crore in cash overnight.

