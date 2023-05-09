English
market News

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 at five-month high as bulls charge ahead

Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 at five-month high as bulls charge ahead
By Sonia Shenoy  May 9, 2023 7:13:00 AM IST (Updated)

Companies such as Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Nazara Tech among others will be reporting their earnings today. These are the five things to watch as the market opens today:

Nifty hit a five-month closing high on Monday, conquering the resistance zone of 18,200. Large buying was seen from foreign and domestic investors on Monday. Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 2,123 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 245 crore in cash markets.

US markets closed flat on Monday as investors awaited inflation data. Brent crude prices increased 2 percent overnight as recession fears began to fade.

