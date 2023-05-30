Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims to capitalise on the momentum in a move towards record highs

SUMMARY The Nifty 50 is all set for new highs as the market momentum continues. It is now just 290 points away from its all-time high of 18888. These are the five things to watch before markets open today:

Nifty closed at a five-month high on Monday, while Nifty bank too ended at a record closing high.

Both, foreign and domestic investors continued buying in cash for the second day.

Foreign institutional investors bought (FIIs) Rs 1,758 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 853 crore in cash market. Foreign investors have now bought Rs 22,364 crore in cash market in May, so far.

US markets continued to trade with strength after the government reached a tentative US debt ceiling deal. US President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default over the weekend, with Congress set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday.

Nifty has now broken above the trading range of 18100-18500. It has gained 2.5 percent in the last one month.

Brent crude prices increased after US leaders agreed on a provisional debt deal, possibly averting a default. Brent crude is now trading at $77.4/bbl.