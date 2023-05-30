English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims to capitalise on the momentum in a move towards record highs

    Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims to capitalise on the momentum in a move towards record highs

    Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims to capitalise on the momentum in a move towards record highs
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 30, 2023 7:05:17 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    The Nifty 50 is all set for new highs as the market momentum continues. It is now just 290 points away from its all-time high of 18888. These are the five things to watch before markets open today:

    wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, us debt ceiling, wall street, us stock market, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
    Image count1 / 5
    Show More
    Show More

    Nifty closed at a five-month high on Monday, while Nifty bank too ended at a record closing high.

    wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, us debt ceiling, wall street, us stock market, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
    Image count2 / 5
    Show More
    Show More

    Both, foreign and domestic investors continued buying in cash for the second day. 
    Foreign institutional investors bought (FIIs) Rs 1,758 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 853 crore in cash market. Foreign investors have now bought Rs 22,364 crore in cash market in May, so far.

    wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, us debt ceiling, wall street, us stock market, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
    Image count3 / 5
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X