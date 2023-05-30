Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 aims to capitalise on the momentum in a move towards record highs

SUMMARY The Nifty 50 is all set for new highs as the market momentum continues. It is now just 290 points away from its all-time high of 18888. These are the five things to watch before markets open today:

1 / 5

Nifty closed at a five-month high on Monday, while Nifty bank too ended at a record closing high.

2 / 5

Both, foreign and domestic investors continued buying in cash for the second day.

Foreign institutional investors bought (FIIs) Rs 1,758 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 853 crore in cash market. Foreign investors have now bought Rs 22,364 crore in cash market in May, so far.