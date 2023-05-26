Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 would aim to break out from the 18,400-18,450 resistance range in June series

SUMMARY The market made a smart recovery on expiry day on Thursday and closed in the green. BHEL, M&M, Samvardhan Motherson, BEML and ONGC will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

US markets closed mixed with Nasdaq gaining 213 points as tech stocks rallied. Dow Jones ended lower by 35 points. Nasdaq surged after stronger-than-expected revenue guidance and an earnings beat from Nvidia fueled a rally in semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks as well as other technology names. Nvidia shares jumped 24.4 percent in the session to finish at an all-time high. Investors are awaiting debt ceiling updates and inflation data

The market made a smart recovery on expiry day on Thursday and closed in the green, Nifty is now up 2.8 percent in the last one month. The big question is, can the Nifty take out resistance level of 18400-18450 today?