Wake Up Call: 170 points separate Nifty 50 from 20,000 with RIL, HUL, Infosys in focus

SUMMARY The bulls continue to tighten their grip on the market. Nifty 50 ended at record highs for seven-straight days on Wednesday. It is now up 14 percent in the last three months. These are the five things to watch today:

Strong global cues overnight. The Dow Jones rose for the eighth day on Wednesday, which is its longest winning streak since September 2019. It was 109 points up overnight.

Post-market hours, Netflix shares dropped 8 percent after revenues came in below expectations. Tesla shares also dipped after hours as earnings call disappointed.

In Indian markets, the flows continue to be strong from foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,165 crore in cash market on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 2,134 crore. Foreign investors have bought Rs 16,300 crore in cash markets in July, so far.

Reliance Industries shares to go through special pre-open call auction today on demerger of Jio Financial Services. The latter will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20.

