CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeWake Up Call: 170 points separate Nifty 50 from 20,000 with RIL, HUL, Infosys in focus News

Wake Up Call: 170 points separate Nifty 50 from 20,000 with RIL, HUL, Infosys in focus

Wake Up Call: 170 points separate Nifty 50 from 20,000 with RIL, HUL, Infosys in focus
1 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jul 20, 2023 7:11:53 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The bulls continue to tighten their grip on the market. Nifty 50 ended at record highs for seven-straight days on Wednesday. It is now up 14 percent in the last three months. These are the five things to watch today:

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, infosys, HUL, coforge, havells, mphasis, persistent, reliance industries, ril, reliance demerger, jio financial services, tesla, netflix, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5

 Strong global cues overnight. The Dow Jones rose for the eighth day on Wednesday, which is its longest winning streak since September 2019. It was 109 points up overnight. 

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, infosys, HUL, coforge, havells, mphasis, persistent, reliance industries, ril, reliance demerger, jio financial services, tesla, netflix, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5

Post-market hours, Netflix shares dropped 8 percent after revenues came in below expectations. Tesla shares also dipped after hours as earnings call disappointed.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, infosys, HUL, coforge, havells, mphasis, persistent, reliance industries, ril, reliance demerger, jio financial services, tesla, netflix, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5

In Indian markets, the flows continue to be strong from foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,165 crore in cash market on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 2,134 crore. Foreign investors have bought Rs 16,300 crore in cash markets in July, so far.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, infosys, HUL, coforge, havells, mphasis, persistent, reliance industries, ril, reliance demerger, jio financial services, tesla, netflix, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count4 / 5

Reliance Industries shares to go through special pre-open call auction today on demerger of Jio Financial Services. The latter will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20.

wake up call, 5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, infosys, HUL, coforge, havells, mphasis, persistent, reliance industries, ril, reliance demerger, jio financial services, tesla, netflix, wall street, asian stocks, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count5 / 5

In big earnings expected today, Infosys and HUL will report their quarterly numbers. In midcaps, Coforge, Mphasis , Havells and Persistent are to report numbers today.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X