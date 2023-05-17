English
Wake Up Call: Mood turns cautious as Nifty 50 faces jitters at higher levels

By Sonia Shenoy  May 17, 2023 7:04:23 AM IST (Published)

Nifty is facing resistance at 18300, which is the higher-end of the trading band. Global cues are weak this morning, with the Dow Jones losing a percent overnight. These are the top 5 things to watch as we begin trade today

US markets ended with losses overnight. Dow Jones was down 336 points overnight.  US investors are focused on debt ceiling negotiations. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated her warning that the government needs to raise the limit immediately as the country faces the possibility of defaulting as early as June 1.

On the economic front, US April retail sales were weaker than anticipated by economists polled by Dow Jones. investors will watch for data on housing starts and building permits on Wednesday. Retail companies Target and TJX are both slated to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday morning.

