Wake Up Call: May series expiry week begins, Citi calls Nifty 50 valuations 'reasonable'

SUMMARY BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma will be reporting their quarterly earnings this week. Here are the five things to watch in today's trade:

US markets ended lower on Friday. Dow Jones was down 109 points. US stocks ended Friday lower as Republican negotiators halted debt ceiling talks. However, all three major averages capped the week with gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.65 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.04 percent. It was the best weekly performance since March for both indexes.

Sensex and Nifty ended a three-week gaining streak amid volatility. Nifty closed 1 percent lower last week , facing resistance at 18300-18400. This week is important as we will be tracking the F&O expiry on May 25.

Foreign investors sold in the cash market after 16 days of buying. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 113 crore in cash on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,071 crore in cash markets.

Earnings to watch this week this week include BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco, emong others. BPCL will be reporting its quarterly results on Monday, while Amara Raja, Ashok Leyland and Thyrocare would be reporting them on Tuesday, May 23. Hindalco's quarterly earnings will be out on Wednesday, May 24, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma will be out with theirs on Friday, May 26.

Brokerage firm Citi has raised their Nifty target to 19400 by March 2024, which is a 6 percent upside to their earlier target. Citi says the Indian market valuations are reasonable compared to the last 5 year averages. With a relatively better outlook, FII flows and resilient DMF inflows, the market will likely rerate higher.