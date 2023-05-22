English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: May series expiry week begins, Citi calls Nifty 50 valuations 'reasonable'

Wake Up Call: May series expiry week begins, Citi calls Nifty 50 valuations 'reasonable'

Wake Up Call: May series expiry week begins, Citi calls Nifty 50 valuations 'reasonable'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  May 22, 2023 7:06:10 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma will be reporting their quarterly earnings this week. Here are the five things to watch in today's trade:

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Sun Pharma, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

US markets ended lower on Friday. Dow Jones was down 109 points. US stocks ended Friday lower as Republican negotiators halted debt ceiling talks. However, all three major averages capped the week with gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.65 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.04 percent. It was the best weekly performance since March for both indexes.

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Sun Pharma, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Sensex and Nifty ended a three-week gaining streak amid volatility.  Nifty closed 1 percent lower last week , facing resistance at 18300-18400. This week is important as we will be tracking the F&O expiry on May 25.

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnings, BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Sun Pharma, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X