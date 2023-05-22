Wake Up Call: May series expiry week begins, Citi calls Nifty 50 valuations 'reasonable'

SUMMARY BPCL, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Thyrocare, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma will be reporting their quarterly earnings this week. Here are the five things to watch in today's trade:

US markets ended lower on Friday. Dow Jones was down 109 points. US stocks ended Friday lower as Republican negotiators halted debt ceiling talks. However, all three major averages capped the week with gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.65 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.04 percent. It was the best weekly performance since March for both indexes.

Sensex and Nifty ended a three-week gaining streak amid volatility. Nifty closed 1 percent lower last week , facing resistance at 18300-18400. This week is important as we will be tracking the F&O expiry on May 25.