Wake Up Call: Markets aim to end the week with gains

By Ekta Batra  May 12, 2023 7:55:52 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cipla, Tata Motors, Colgate, Vedanta, Indian Overseas Bank, among others, will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.

US Markets | US Markets closed mixed on Thursday as Disney results dragged Dow Jones lower. The US producer price index for April saw a further slowdown to 2.3 percent compared to 2l.7 percent and core prices slowed to 3.2 percent. Debt ceiling meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders that was set for Friday has been postponed to next week. . Elon Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO. Bank of England Raises rates to 4.5 percent - the highest since 2008 – this marks the 12th consecutive rise in rates by MPC since Dec 2021

MSCI Rejig | MSCI announces changes which could result in inflows of $1.3b

