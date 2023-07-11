Wake Up Call: Investors in wait and watch mode ahead of earnings, US inflation; Nifty 50 attempts a rebound

SUMMARY Foreign and domestic investors buy in cash market, Street awaits US inflation data, Vedanta and defence stocks in focus and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day today:

Strong global cues, the Dow was up 209 points overnight. The Street is awaiting the US inflation data. The US CPI is due on Wednesday and PPI is due on Thursday.

Nifty consolidated, came off the day's highs to close flat yesterday. Both, foreign and domestic investors bought in cash on Monday. Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 589 crore in cash while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 289 crore in cash. FIIs have bought almost Rs 9,800 crore in July, so far

Indian market's strength continued and the uptrend was intact. All eyes are on the results season that kicks off with TCS and HCL Tech on July 12. Wipro and Federal Bank will report their quarterly earnings on July 13.

In stock action today, Vedanta is in focus as Foxconn has withdrawn from the $19.5 billion Vedanta chip plant in India. " In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta," Foxxcon said.

Defence stocks such as Mazagon Dock are in focus as sources todl CNBC-TV18 that the defence procurement board has approved the proposal to buy 26 Rafale fighters for the Indian Navy. The proposal to acquire three Scorpene submarines also received initial approval, while three additional submarines will be built at Mazagon Docks Limited, where other submarines of the class have been built, the sources added.