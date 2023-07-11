Wake Up Call: Investors in wait and watch mode ahead of earnings, US inflation; Nifty 50 attempts a rebound

SUMMARY Foreign and domestic investors buy in cash market, Street awaits US inflation data, Vedanta and defence stocks in focus and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day today:

1 / 5

Strong global cues, the Dow was up 209 points overnight. The Street is awaiting the US inflation data. The US CPI is due on Wednesday and PPI is due on Thursday.

2 / 5

Nifty consolidated, came off the day's highs to close flat yesterday. Both, foreign and domestic investors bought in cash on Monday. Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 589 crore in cash while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 289 crore in cash. FIIs have bought almost Rs 9,800 crore in July, so far