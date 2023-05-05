Wake Up Call: Indian equities look to chart their own path despite weak global cues

SUMMARY Britannia, Marico, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank, Paytm, Piramal Enterprises, Equitas SFB, Ajanta Pharma, Alembic Pharma and Blue Dart will be reporting their results today.

Global cues are not painting a pretty picture ahead of the final trading day of this truncated week. Benchmark indices on Wall Street fell for the fourth day in a row with the Dow Jones falling nearly 300 points on Thursday. The index also turned negative for the year. Renewed fears of a contagion risk from the embattled regional banks are driving the sell-off and keeping investor sentiment subdued. The Dow Jones is down 2.8 percent so far for the week, its worst weekly performance in two months. Investors are also nervous about the forward path of the Federal Reserve following the 25 basis point rate hike on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Nifty 50 index turned positive for 2023 after gaining for the seventh out of the last eight trading sessions on Thursday. Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market during the weekly options expiry session.