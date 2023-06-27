Wake Up Call: 18,650 remains the decisive level for the Nifty 50 amidst tech sell-off on Wall Street

SUMMARY Losses on Wall Street were mainly led by the Nasdaq, which fell 1.2 percent, courtesy a 6 percent drop in Tesla post a Goldman Sachs downgrade. Other tech stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, all fell over 3 percent.

Indian equities traded in a narrow range on Monday with the Nifty 50 ending just shy of the 18,700 mark with minor gains. Broader markets outperformed. Dealing room sources told CNBC-TV18 that fund flows were mostly stock-specific and confined to largecap names. According to traders, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average of 18,650 is the key for the Nifty 50, a level it has not breached since April. Rollovers will be important today as Indian markets are shut on Wednesday on account of a holiday and the series expiry is on Thursday.

US equities had a down day on Monday with the S&P 500 ended 0.5 percent lower. The losses were mainly led by the Nasdaq, which fell 1.2 percent, courtesy a 6 percent drop in Tesla post a Goldman Sachs downgrade. Other tech stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, all fell over 3 percent. Despite the drop, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to finish the month with gains of over 3 percent, while the Dow Jones is poised for a 2.5 percent monthly advance. In other global news, the ECB forum kicked off on Monday where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on a panel with ECB President Christine Lagarde at 09:00 AM New York time on Thursday.