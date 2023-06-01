Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 resistance firms up at 18,600 amidst cautious global cues

SUMMARY From the US Debt Ceiling resolution progress to expectations from May Auto Sales, here are the five things to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

1 / 5

The Nifty 50 index snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, reporting its first drop in the June F&O series. The decline was mainly led by financial shares with the Nifty Bank ending 300 points lower, despite a 300-point recovery from the lows. Although the Nifty 50 broke below a key support of 18,500 intraday, it managed to recovery 50 points from the lows to end at 18,534.

2 / 5

GDP data for both Q4 and financial year 2023 surprised on the positive side on Wednesday evening. The financial year 2023 GDP growth of 7.2 percent was above the CNBC-TV18 poll of 7 percent, while the March quarter GDP number stood at 6.1 percent, well above the CNBC-TV18 poll of 5.1 percent.

3 / 5

Flows remained mixed on Wednesday. Foreign investors bought Rs 3,405.9 crore in the cash market, while domestic investors were sellers worth Rs 2,528 crore. However, one must remember that these numbers will be influenced by two large block deals, that of HDFC Life and Sona BLW, that took place on Wednesday. Cash market turnover on Wednesday on the NSE, was the second-highest ever after November 27, 2020.

4 / 5

US equities ended lower on Wednesday as the house prepares to vote on the debt ceiling bill. It cleared an important hurdle last night with a 7-6 House Committee vote, that pushed the bill to the house. The Dow Jones ended 130 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent each. Nordstrom rose 7 percent in extended trading after Q1 sales surpassed Wall Street expectations.

5 / 5

A key data point today would be the May auto sales figures. Passenger vehicle demand remains subdued, while the M&HCV demand has not fully recovered either. Nomura is estimating Maruti Suzuki's sales to grow 3 percent from last year to 1.65 lakh units, while Hero Moto's sales are likely to rise by 7 percent to 5.2 lakh units. Know more about the key expectations here.