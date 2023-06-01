Wake Up Call: Nifty 50 resistance firms up at 18,600 amidst cautious global cues

SUMMARY From the US Debt Ceiling resolution progress to expectations from May Auto Sales, here are the five things to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

1 / 5

The Nifty 50 index snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, reporting its first drop in the June F&O series. The decline was mainly led by financial shares with the Nifty Bank ending 300 points lower, despite a 300-point recovery from the lows. Although the Nifty 50 broke below a key support of 18,500 intraday, it managed to recovery 50 points from the lows to end at 18,534.

2 / 5

GDP data for both Q4 and financial year 2023 surprised on the positive side on Wednesday evening. The financial year 2023 GDP growth of 7.2 percent was above the CNBC-TV18 poll of 7 percent, while the March quarter GDP number stood at 6.1 percent, well above the CNBC-TV18 poll of 5.1 percent.