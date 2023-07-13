Wake Up Call: Amid strong global cues, can Nifty 50 conquer 19,500? Watch out for TCS & HCL Tech

SUMMARY US CPI increased 0.2 percent in June, TCS' earnings in-line with estimates, HCL Tech witnessed a big miss on revenue and margin, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day:

1 / 5

The global cues are strong as inflation cools off. S&P 500 witnessed its highest close since April 2022. Meanwhile, Dow Jones ended 86 pts points up and S&P 500 ended 32 points higher.

2 / 5

US CPI rose 0.2 percent in June, its lowest level since March 2021. US Fed officials expect the inflation rate to continue falling, particularly as costs ease for shelter, which makes up about one-third of the weighting in the CPI. Traders are still pricing in a strong possibility that the US Fed will enact a quarter percentage point rate hike when it meets July 25-26.

3 / 5

TCS earnings were subdued and in-line with estimates. The TCS management said weakness is seen in BFSI Communication and Hi tech.

4 / 5

HCL Tech witnessed a big miss on revenue and margin, while its FY24 guidance was maintained. Its EBIT margin were down 130 bps quarter-on-quarter at 16.9 percent.

5 / 5

On Wednesday, the market fell sharply in the last hour of trade. Big foreign investor selling was witnessed in cash market, The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,242 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 436 crore. The big question is will Nifty be able to conquer the 19500 hurdle today?