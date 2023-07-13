Wake Up Call: Amid strong global cues, can Nifty 50 conquer 19,500? Watch out for TCS & HCL Tech

SUMMARY US CPI increased 0.2 percent in June, TCS' earnings in-line with estimates, HCL Tech witnessed a big miss on revenue and margin, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin the day:

The global cues are strong as inflation cools off. S&P 500 witnessed its highest close since April 2022. Meanwhile, Dow Jones ended 86 pts points up and S&P 500 ended 32 points higher.

US CPI rose 0.2 percent in June, its lowest level since March 2021. US Fed officials expect the inflation rate to continue falling, particularly as costs ease for shelter, which makes up about one-third of the weighting in the CPI. Traders are still pricing in a strong possibility that the US Fed will enact a quarter percentage point rate hike when it meets July 25-26.