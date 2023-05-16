Wake Up Call: Bulls march on as Nifty 50 closes in on an all-time high

SUMMARY Good morning, as discussed over the last few days, the template in this market is to buy every dip. Yesterday, the markets rallied to close at five-month highs with the Nifty bank hitting a record close. Here are five things to watch as we begin the day today

Bulls continue to be in control of the market, with Nifty at a five-month high and Nifty Bank at a record close.

Rate sensitives could continue to rally as market experts believe global central banks could be nearing the end of the rate tightening cycle. Realty, autos and banks witnessed buying yesterday, and Nifty bank hit a record close.

Both, foreign and domestic investors continued buying in cash. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,685 crore in cash, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 191 crore in cash market yesterday. Foreign investors have bought Rs 14,963 crore in the cash market this month, so far.

US markets ended in the green overnight with minor gains. Dow jones was up 48 points, S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent. Investors are anxiously awaiting progress on a deal to raise the debt ceiling before June 1, which is the earliest date the Treasury Department has said the US could default on its debt obligations. Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a lack of a deal could spur an “economic catastrophe.”

Strong results came in from Berger Paints post market hours, with volume growth of 11.1 percent. Berger Paints' gross margin expanded 90 bps year-on-year and 510 bps quarter-on-quarter. In results today, watch out for quarterly earnings reports of Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda, IOC , JSPL today.