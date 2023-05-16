Wake Up Call: Bulls march on as Nifty 50 closes in on an all-time high

SUMMARY Good morning, as discussed over the last few days, the template in this market is to buy every dip. Yesterday, the markets rallied to close at five-month highs with the Nifty bank hitting a record close. Here are five things to watch as we begin the day today

Bulls continue to be in control of the market, with Nifty at a five-month high and Nifty Bank at a record close.

Rate sensitives could continue to rally as market experts believe global central banks could be nearing the end of the rate tightening cycle. Realty, autos and banks witnessed buying yesterday, and Nifty bank hit a record close.