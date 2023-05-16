English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsWake Up Call: Bulls march on as Nifty 50 closes in on an all time high

Wake Up Call: Bulls march on as Nifty 50 closes in on an all-time high

Wake Up Call: Bulls march on as Nifty 50 closes in on an all-time high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  May 16, 2023 7:17:17 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Good morning, as discussed over the last few days, the template in this market is to buy every dip. Yesterday, the markets rallied to close at five-month highs with the Nifty bank hitting a record close. Here are five things to watch as we begin the day today

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnigns, Q4 earnings, bharti airtel, ioc, jspl, bank of baroda, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count1 / 5
Show More
Show More

Bulls continue to be in control of the market, with Nifty at a five-month high and Nifty Bank at a record close.

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnigns, Q4 earnings, bharti airtel, ioc, jspl, bank of baroda, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count2 / 5
Show More
Show More

Rate sensitives could continue to rally as market experts believe global central banks could be nearing the end of the rate tightening cycle. Realty, autos and banks witnessed buying yesterday, and Nifty bank hit a record close.

5 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, global markets, FIIs, DIIs, investors, domestic investors, foreign investors, earnigns, Q4 earnings, bharti airtel, ioc, jspl, bank of baroda, nifty50, nifty, indian stock market, before market opens,
Image count3 / 5
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X