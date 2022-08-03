[caption id="attachment_14348832" align="aligncenter" width="1493"] Morgan Stanley on Voltas | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' stance on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,160. According to the brokerage, AC margin and project business of the company is disappointing.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14348812" align="aligncenter" width="1494"] CLSA on Voltas | CLSA maintains its 'sell' rating on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 930. A sharp margin fall reflects heightened competitive intensity and cost pressure, the brokerage house said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14348802" align="aligncenter" width="1477"] CLSA on Godrej Properties | CLSA maintains its 'underperform' rating on Voltas stock with a target price of Rs 1,523. "We remain cautious and cut margin estimates," it said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14348822" align="aligncenter" width="1484"] Morgan Stanley on SBI Card | Morgan Stanley is 'overweight' on the shares of SBI Card and has set a target price of Rs 1,100. Daily spending data from RBI suggests sustained strength in spending, the global brokerage said.[/caption]