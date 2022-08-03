    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Voltas, Godrej Properties and SBI Card

    View as Slide Show Image

    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Voltas, Godrej Properties and SBI Card

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Voltas, Godrej Properties and SBI Card

    Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' stance on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,160, while it maintains its 'overweight' rating SBI Card shares with a target price of Rs 1,100. Here are top brokerage calls for the day

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng