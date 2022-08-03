

1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Voltas | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' stance on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,160. According to the brokerage, AC margin and project business of the company is disappointing.



2 / 4 CLSA on Voltas | CLSA maintains its 'sell' rating on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 930. A sharp margin fall reflects heightened competitive intensity and cost pressure, the brokerage house said.



3 / 4 CLSA on Godrej Properties | CLSA maintains its 'underperform' rating on Voltas stock with a target price of Rs 1,523. "We remain cautious and cut margin estimates," it said.