    market News

    Voltas, Dalmia Bharat, M&M Financial, LIC Housing Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Voltas, Dalmia Bharat, M&M Financial, LIC Housing Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Voltas, Dalmia Bharat, M&M Financial, LIC Housing Finance: Thursday's top brokerage calls
    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Nomura has upgraded its rating on Voltas to buy while Morgan Stanley has an overweight stance on M&M Financial Services. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on M&M Financial as the company's profit beat is due to much lower provisions

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on Dalmia Bharat. According to the brokerage, the key highlight was slightly better realisations, offset by a tad lower volumes.

    Jefferies has given a 'buy' rating on Dalmia Bharat as it said both realisations and cost per tonne are largely in-line.

    Nomura has upgraded its rating of Voltas to 'buy', saying margin is expected to revive over the next few years.

    Morgan Stanley has given an 'underweight' rating on LIC Housing Finance, saying there's been sharp decline in NIM largely due to yield sacrifice to retain customers

