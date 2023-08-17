Vodafone Idea, ICICI Bank, JK Cement and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share.

1 / 7

ICICI Bank | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,240 per share. It says the lender's risk profile of asset increased more than its peers and was led by growth in SME and retail loans.

2 / 7

Vodafone Idea | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 7 per share. It says the teleco's first quarter revenue was up 1 percent from the previous quarter, but was below estimates.

3 / 7

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on SBI Card, with a target of Rs 1,155 per share, while ithas maintained an 'equal-weight' on LIC Housing, with a target of Rs 450 per share.

4 / 7

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley says the first quarter results for NBFCs were a mixed bag and the repo rate expectations are getting pushed out. It adds that the valuations are reasonable to attractive for most lenders.

5 / 7

Vodafone Idea | Nomura has maintained a 'reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 5 per share. It says it has reduced its rating given the uncertainty on the path to value creation.

6 / 7

JK Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on JK Cement with a target of Rs 3,310 per share. it says the company reported a stable quarterly EBITDA driven by strong volumes offsetting pricing weakness.

7 / 7

Commercial Vehicles | Goldman Sachs says the $7 billion PM Electric Bus Scheme which has been announced will expand the reach of commercial vehicles to more cities. It reiterates its 'buy' rating on Tata Motrs and Ashok Leyland with targets of Rs 710 per share and Rs 230 per share, respectively.